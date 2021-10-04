Work With Us – The Suburban Times

A press release from City of University Place.

If you or someone you know is looking for a great Place to work, one that is close to home, offers great benefits, modern facilities and continuing opportunities for career growth, be sure to check out available positions with the City of University Place and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

With less than 60 employees, the City of U.P. is a small but mighty organization, one that enables its employees to enjoy the camaraderie of a tight team while providing top-notch public services to more than 31,500 residents and businesses in University Place.