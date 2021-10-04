 Work With Us – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Work With Us

· Leave a Comment ·

A press release from City of University Place.

If you or someone you know is looking for a great Place to work, one that is close to home, offers great benefits, modern facilities and continuing opportunities for career growth, be sure to check out available positions with the City of University Place and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

With less than 60 employees, the City of U.P. is a small but mighty organization, one that enables its employees to enjoy the camaraderie of a tight team while providing top-notch public services to more than 31,500 residents and businesses in University Place.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *