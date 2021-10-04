Lakewood Festival to Celebrate Film, Fine Art, and Literature Oct. 8-10 – The Suburban Times

An announcement from City of Lakewood.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – The Lakewood Film, Arts, & Book (FAB) Festival will be held Friday thru Sunday, Oct. 8-10 from 12:30 to 8:00 p.m. The McGavick Conference Center will host the annual celebration of movies, art, and books.

The festival is in its ninth year of showcasing award-winning films and compelling fine art and literature.

The festival features three concurrent events: FilmFest, ArtsFest, and BookFest.

FilmFest will screen a total of seven selected films with opportunities for discussion and review. The highlight event will be a showing of Sicario: Day of the Soldado on Friday, Oct. 8 at 6:00 p.m.

ArtsFest will feature local fine art through a variety of mediums. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet artists to discuss techniques. Participants will be entered in a contest with winners announced on Sunday.

BookFest will highlight literature from a spectrum of genres. Many contributing artists will be present to discuss their works, ranging from fascinating fiction to academic titles. True Tales of the Puget Sound by C.T. Ortega is said to be a page-turning mystery, and Dementia Home Care by Tracy Cram Perkins is a meticulously researched manual for caretakers looking for answers. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet some of the authors and discuss the creative process.

FAB Festival is an independently organized event funded in part by grants from the City of Lakewood.