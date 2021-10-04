Applicants Sought for Tacoma’s Board of Ethics – The Suburban Times

A press release from City of Tacoma.

The Tacoma City Council is looking for applicants to fill two positions on the Board of Ethics.

The Board of Ethics is comprised of five members, all Tacoma residents, who are recommended by the Government Performance and Finance Committee, and appointed by the City Council. The membership term is three years.

The role of the Board is to receive, investigate, and make recommendations for disposition of complaints of violation of the Code of Ethics by the City Manager, the Director of Public Utilities, a member of the Public Utility Board (Utility Board), or a City-elected official. The Board may also render advisory opinions in response to a request by one of the aforementioned officials, and render and publish formal opinions on any matter within the scope of the Board’s authority which it may deem appropriate.

The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist community and wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the Board of Ethics is available here.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by October 13, 2021.

To apply, please visit cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. For questions about the application process, to request the application in an alternate format, or to submit additional documents please contact Katie Foster in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5505.