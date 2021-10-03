 The University Place City Council Oct. 4 Meeting Agenda – The Suburban Times

The University Place City Council Oct. 4 Meeting Agenda

The University Place City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Oct. 4 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here.

