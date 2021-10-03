Puyallup: Nighttime 5th Street Northwest closures – The Suburban Times

A press release from Sound Transit.

Nighttime road closure of 5th Street NW between W Main and W Stewart Ave to install new utilities and continue buildout of the pedestrian bridge.

When

Road closures are expected from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the following dates:

Monday 10/4 through Thursday 10/7

Monday 10/11 through Thursday 10/14

Monday 10/18 through Thursday 10/21

Monday 10/25 through Thursday 10/28

Where

5th Street NW between W Main and W Stewart Avenue.

