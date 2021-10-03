Overnight I-5 lane closures in Tacoma the week of Oct. 4 – The Suburban Times

A press release from Washington State Department of Transportation.

TACOMA – Overnight travelers who use both directions of Interstate 5 in Tacoma near South 56th Street and South 84th Street will need to give themselves extra travel time to reach their destinations.

During the week of Oct. 4, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will make repairs on two overhead signs.

Monday, Oct. 4 to Wednesday, Oct. 6

At 11 p.m. each night, southbound I-5 will be reduced to one lane approaching South 84th Street in Tacoma to 5:30 a.m. each following day.

Thursday, Oct. 7

At 11 p.m., northbound I-5 will be reduced to one lane approaching South 56th Street in Tacoma until 4 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8.

