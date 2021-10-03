NATOA Awards for UPTV – The Suburban Times

A press release from City of University Place.

UPTV took home numerous honors from the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA) Government Programming Awards on Sept. 23, including an Award of Excellence, three Awards of Distinction and six Awards of Honor. This marks U.P.’s best showing since the City began entering the awards competition in 2007.

The #WeAreUP video, which celebrated the City’s spirit and promoted community solidarity amid the COVID pandemic, took first place in the Award of Excellence in the “Best Use of Video on Social Media” category as well as an Award of Honor in the “PSA COVID” category.

The other videos garnering awards in various categories were:

Award of Distinction (2nd/3rd Place):

U.P. Historical Society – Profile of a Person, Business or Organization

University Place 25 Year – Promotion of City/County

U.P. Garden Tour, Memory Lane North – Documentary/Event Coverage

Award of Honor:

Curtis H.S. 2020 Grad Community Tour – Edited Community Event Coverage

Virtual Public Safety Academy – Use of Force – Public Education

Cirque Drive Construction Update – Community Awareness

The Bird Property, U.P. Garden Tour – Partnership Production

U.P. Virtual Garden Tour Series – Public Information Series

“I am so proud of the City’s Communications department’s ‘dynamic duo’ of Linda Seesz and Amanda Kleber who continue to make us proud at these national awards,” said Mayor Caroline Belleci. “Their vision, combined with the expertise of the Pierce County TV (PCTV) production team, allows us to tell our City’s important stories through inspiring and informative videos like these award winners.”

Watch our first place winner below!

(Pictured above and below: Linda Seesz and Amanda Kleber; Dave Kellman of PCTV)