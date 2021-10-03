CPSD Staff Spotlight: District carpenter Jack Burkhart – The Suburban Times

A press release from Clover Park School District.

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features district carpenter Jack Burkhart. He has worked in the district for 13 years.

While his main duties are generally carpentry related, Jack does a little bit of everything around the district. He repairs floors and ceilings, works on roofs, walls and windows, and he’s always willing to run a piece of equipment.

He enjoys working with his team every day. “We have a really good team of people out here in the shop that all complement each other,” he said. “We all have our specialties but we all really meld together well.”

Jack always looks forward to visiting elementary classrooms to do some work. He enjoys talking with students and sharing what he does with them.