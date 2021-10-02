Tacoma’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Service Awards Nominations Are Now Open – The Suburban Times

A press release from City of Tacoma.

The City of Tacoma’s Events & Recognitions Committee (CERC) is now accepting nominations for the Lifetime Service Award and the Emerging Leader Award for individuals or groups to be honored for their community service at the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration on Monday, January 17, 2022. The deadline for nominations is Monday, November 8, 2021.

Honorees include individuals, groups, or organizations that have demonstrated a meaningful contribution to serving the community through human rights efforts, commitment to education or sharing of their skills, and embody the legacy of Dr. King’s teachings and actions, to represent people of all color in the pursuit of hope, healing and sustainable peace.

“By recognizing the important contributions from these community members and their leadership in transforming Tacoma, we honor Dr. King’s legacy each year,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “Their work and the uplifting cultural celebration for Dr. King inspires us all as we continue to heal the heart of Tacoma.”

The Events & Recognitions Committee selects the honorees to receive awards and oversees the annual production of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration. The event will be held virtually in 2022, airing on TV Tacoma and live on Facebook on Monday, January 17. The program will run continue to run on TV Tacoma throughout the month of January.

“The Events & Recognition Committee is looking forward to honoring our community by celebrating with arts, culture and conversations of hope in our community,” said CERC Chair Jessica Johnston. “We strive to move forward to create a brighter tomorrow for all to flourish and celebrate our similarities and differences alike.”

Nominations can be made online here. For more information about the 33rd Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration including eligibility requirements and the nominating process visit cityoftacoma.org/mlk, email MLK@cityoftacoma.org or call (253) 573-2523.