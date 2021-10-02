PLU’s Yesenia Arellano discusses her work as a bilingual mental health counselor – The Suburban Times

A story from Pacific Lutheran University.

PLU alumna Yesenia Arellano ’13 was recently honored by the City of Tacoma during National Hispanic Heritage Month for her work as a mental health counselor providing bilingual therapy to diverse community members and an immigrant clientele. Yesenia spoke with PLU Assistant Director of Communications Veronica Craker about her work, her career and education path, and her commitment to community and mental health services.

Yesenia majored in psychology at PLU and during her time as a student was involved with Hawaii Club, Latinos Unidos, Hip Hop 101 and Psychology Club.