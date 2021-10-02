Initial regular claims increased slightly while total claims for all benefits decreased the week of Sept. 19 – The Suburban Times

A press release from Washington State Employment Security Department.

During the week of September 19 to September 25, there were 4,914 initial regular unemployment claims, up 1.3 percent from the prior week. Total claims filed by Washingtonians for all unemployment benefit categories numbered 97,068 down 14.6 percent from the prior week.

Initial regular claims applications are 72 percent below weekly new claims applications for the same period last year during the pandemic.

The 4-week moving average for regular initial claims was 4,957, a decrease of 40 from the previous week’s 4-week moving average. During the same time in 2019, it was 5,234.

Increases in layoffs in retail trade and accommodation and food services contributed to an increase of 64 regular initial claims over the previous week.

Although federal benefit programs, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) as well as the additional $300 per week for most claimants, expired the week ending Sept. 4, 2021, benefits will continue to be paid after Sept. 4, 2021 for individuals whose claims are pending in adjudication or on appeal if they are determined to be eligible for payment. Learn more at esd.wa.gov/covid-19.

In the week ending September 25, the Employment Security Department (ESD) paid out over $40 million for 42,024 individual claims. Since the crisis began in March 2020, ESD has paid more than $21.3 billion in benefits to over 1.2 million Washingtonians.

NOTE: After Oct. 7, ESD will no longer be sending a weekly press release of unemployment data. Information will be available on our website and shared in a release on a monthly basis.

Unemployment claim type Sept. 19-25 Sept. 12-18 Sept. 5-11 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims 4,914 4,850 4,860 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims 840 1,122 1,223 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims 378 524 557 Continued or ongoing weekly claims 90,936 106,452 238,705 Total claims 97,068 112,948 245,345

Note: You can find detailed claims data anytime on the ESD website.