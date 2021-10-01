The Harvester Restaurant Re-Open – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lynn Castle.

After a closure of 18 months, The Harvester Restaurant is pleased to announce the opening of their location in the Stadium District of Tacoma. Featuring classic American breakfasts and a hearty comfort food lunch menu, the owners of the Historical restaurant will be focusing on rebuilding their operation through an adjusted menu and limited operational hours and days.

According to one of the owners, Jonathan Tweten “over the past few months, we really put our heads together to build a model for The Harvester Restaurant that would be profitable and ultimately allow it to be successful.”

The Tweten Brothers, who run the Sound Restaurant Family, determined that opening the doors Wednesday through Sunday as well as reducing the daily hours to concentrate only on breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch were their best options.

“We also focused on selecting the most popular food items and adjusted our menu down to ensure we could meet the tastes of our customers and still put out quality products,” added Tweten.

Items like the infamous Big Foot Burrito, which is a 12-inch tortilla, stuffed with pieces of chicken fried steak, scrambled eggs, onions, red and green peppers, cheddar cheese and home fries, then smothered in their signature sausage and sage country gravy, made the cut. Other signature items include fresh homemade lemony crepes and, of course the Twetens couldn’t leave out their stunning Stuffed French Toast, made with their thick brioche bread, dipped in their Irish Cream egg wash cooked to a golden brown and topped with Marionberries, powdered sugar, whipped cream and drizzled in their house made honey cream cheese.

The Harvester Restaurant is located at 29 N. Tacoma Avenue, one block from Stadium High School. The Sound Restaurant Family operations include Knapp’s, Hob Nob, Poodle Dog, Bur’s, Coastal Kitchen, and the Powerhouse Brewery & Restaurant. Members of the Tweten Family have been in the restaurant industry for four decades.

More information, including their adjusted menu at The Harvester Restaurant, can be found at www.facebook.com/HarvesterRestaurantTacoma