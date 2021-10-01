Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed September 30 – The Suburban Times

A press release from Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

On Sept. 30, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Sept. 8-21 is 574.4. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 11.2 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 238 COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths:

A man in his 60s from Spanaway.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.

A man in his 60s from South Pierce County.

A man in his 50s from Parkland.

A man in his 70s who was living homeless in Pierce County.

Our totals are 81,923 cases (PCR = 72,849, antigen = 9,074) and 773 deaths.

Today, we’re reporting the highest number of active Pierce County school outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic. School outbreaks are occurring where vaccination rates are low. K-12 and childcare locations make up 50% of outbreak related cases. And the rate of school-aged children visits to emergency rooms and urgent care clinics for COVID-19 is also increasing. Vaccination helps to break the chain of transmission. A vaccinated person is much less likely to spread COVID-19. tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

