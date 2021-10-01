Haunted Headlights tickets go on sale Oct. 1 – The Suburban Times

A press release from Pierce County.

After a successful first year in 2020, the Haunted Headlights drive-through experience returns to Frontier Park for four days of family-friendly Halloween fun. Tickets go on sale Oct. 1 and must be purchased in advance online. No tickets will be sold at the event. Haunted Headlights participants will remain in their vehicles for a safely distanced and slightly spooky experience of creeping along the haunted path of eerie lights and apparitions.

How to participate

Dates: Wednesday, Oct. 27-Saturday, Oct. 30

Time: 6-9 p.m. each night

Cost: $10/vehicle; pre-sale only

Location: Frontier Park (21714 Meridian E., Graham, WA 98338)

This family-friendly experience is for children of all ages. The sky will be brighter during the earlier timeslots and may be more appropriate for younger children.

When purchasing a ticket, select the date and specific 15-minute entrance time. A limited number of tickets are available for each entrance time. If an entrance time does not appear on the ticket purchasing site, that entrance time is sold out.

To learn more about the event and purchase tickets visit the Haunted Headlights website.

Get event updates and join the discussion through the Haunted Headlights Facebook Event.