Donut Dash 5K fun run registration ends Monday, Oct. 4 – The Suburban Times

A press release from Pierce County.

Presented by Pierce County Parks and Recreation, the Donut Dash on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Foothills Trail in Orting is the fourth fun run in the 2021 5K series. Participants must pre-register online by Monday, Oct. 4. Legendary Doughnuts will be providing doughnuts for the race.

The course starts and finishes at the Orting City Park using the Foothills Trail, which is paved and provides flat areas and easy slopes. The 5K course is USATF-certified and chip timed. Results will be made available on our website the week after the race.

All ages and abilities are invited to run, walk, skip or roll through the Donut Dash fun run. The cost is $30 for ages 13 and up, and $15 for youth 12 and under. All participants receive a Donut Dash 5K keepsake medal. Collect all five medals across the series and be entered to win a grand prize!

To learn more about the event and purchase tickets visit the Run the Fun 5K series website.