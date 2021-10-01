 Celebrate the Fall Season at Lakewood’s Truck & Tractor Day – The Suburban Times

Celebrate the Fall Season at Lakewood’s Truck & Tractor Day

A press release from City of Lakewood.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. –The City of Lakewood will celebrate its annual Truck & Tractor Day on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. Attendees will enjoy hayrides, fall festivities, and free pumpkins and hard hats. Autumnal activities will include pumpkin decorating, a pumpkin slingshot, and more.

Free pumpkins will be offered courtesy of the event’s sponsor, WSECU. Each family may take one free pumpkin while supplies last.

Children can climb on dozens of giant trucks and tractors, sit in the driver’s seat, and honk the horn.

Food trucks will be onsite for the event. Parking and entry are free. There is no cost to attend.

