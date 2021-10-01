Articulation agreement between EWU and Bates helps students pursue career goals – The Suburban Times

A press release from Bates Technical College.

TACOMA, Wash. – Did you know that students who transfer from a Washington public community or technical college are more likely to finish a bachelor’s degree than students from other states? That is why articulation agreements are an important option for students at Bates who wish to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

One recent articulation agreement between Bates Technical College and Eastern Washington University’s applied technology programs has shown success as it sets two-year graduates on a path to earning a higher degree and reaching career goals.

Bates graduate Laura Valasquez earned her Associate of Applied Science degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering Technology in 2020. She was able to effortlessly transfer into the Mechanical Engineering and Technology bachelor’s degree program at Eastern Washington University.

Right away, Laura outperformed other students in her classes. According to her former professor Kevin Chumbley, Laura is a great candidate for any employer because of her keen interest in going beyond required coursework.

He noted, “Laura’s performance earned her one of the top scores among her peers for the cross listed TECH/HONS sections…She held the number one top score in the honors section,” said Chumbley, who works as a lecturer in the Mechanical Engineering and Technology program at EWU.

Laura is on track to graduate with a bachelor’s degree from EWU in 2023 and plans to seek employment in mechanical engineering. “I credit my Bates instructor Taina Anderson for keeping me engaged and interested in the opportunities in the civil and environmental engineering field,” said Laura.

Johnny Hu, Bates’ vice president of instruction, knows the benefits of articulation agreements for technical college students.

“Bates Technical College offers excellent career training programs that prepare students for a variety of career pathways, like the high demand STEM field that Laura chose,” said Hu. “Articulation agreements save our graduates time, tuition money, and offer a direct path towards earning a four-year degree so they can reach their career goals. We are proud of our many graduates who have taken advantage of these transfer opportunities.”

In addition to the Civil and Environmental Engineering Technology program, 26 career education programs at Bates also articulate with EWU’s applied technology, Bachelor of Science programs.

For more information about Bates’ engineering technology programs, visit the STEM career pathway, or call 253.680.7000. Learn more about the college’s articulation agreements at batestech.edu/community/transfer-options.

About Bates Technical College

Founded in 1940, Bates Technical College is a part of the state’s public two-year college system and offers certificate and degree opportunities in 45+ career education programs. The college serves approximately 2,000 career training students and 5,000 more community members annually in extended learning, distance learning, high school, and other programs. For more information, go to BatesTech.edu, or call 253.680.7000.