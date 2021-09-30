Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed September 29 – The Suburban Times

A press release from Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.
On Sept. 29, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Sept. 7-20 is 593.1. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 11.8 per 100,000.
Today, we confirmed 420 COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths:
- A man in his 60s from Lakewood.
- A man in his 80s from South Pierce County.
- A man in his 80s from Southwest Pierce County.
- A man in his 80s from University Place.
- A man in his 80s from East Pierce County.
Our totals are 81,808 cases (PCR = 72,821, antigen = 9,027) and 768 deaths.
One previously reported death was found to be a duplicate and removed from our total.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, testing and other metrics.
- Vaccination metrics.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- Childcare and schools.
Leave a Reply