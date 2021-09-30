Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed September 29 – The Suburban Times

A press release from Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

On Sept. 29, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Sept. 7-20 is 593.1. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 11.8 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 420 COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths:

A man in his 60s from Lakewood.

A man in his 80s from South Pierce County.

A man in his 80s from Southwest Pierce County.

A man in his 80s from University Place.

A man in his 80s from East Pierce County.

Our totals are 81,808 cases (PCR = 72,821, antigen = 9,027) and 768 deaths.

One previously reported death was found to be a duplicate and removed from our total.

Find more information on: