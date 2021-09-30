KBTC’s Northwest Now: State health secretary Dr. Umair Shah talks COVID-19, vaccine misinformation, Delta variant – The Suburban Times

A press release from Bates Technical College.

It’s been 18 months since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, and a year and a half later, the problem is sadly no better as the Delta Variant of the virus surges — mainly among those who still refuse to get vaccinated. On this edition of Northwest Now, we’ll hear from Dr. Umair Shah, the state health secretary and a local physician, on why this variant is so resilient and what can be done to stop it. Are those who are refusing to vaccinate extending this pandemic, and what role is misinformation and selfishness playing?

Northwest Now is a weekly public affairs program that airs Friday at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College. You can visit our website to watch past episodes and learn more about our show.

OFF AIR:

KBTC 28.1, NHK World-Japan 28.2, FNX 28.3, TVW 28.4 Tacoma/Seattle

KCKA 15.1, NHK World-Japan 15.2, FNX 15.3, TVW 15.4 Centralia/Chehalis

K16LV-D Grays River/Lebam

K18NJ-LD Bellingham

KBTC-DR Seattle

CABLE:

Comcast channel 108 (HD) (most areas in Western Washington)

Comcast channel 3 (SD) (Tacoma)

Comcast channel 12 (SD) (most areas in Western Washington)

Rainier Connect channel 3 (Tacoma)

Rainier Connect channel 10

Wave Cable channel 28 (varies by area)

Ziply (formerly Verizon/Frontier Cable): 528 (HD), 28 (SD)

SATELLITE:

Dish channel 28

DirecTV channel 28