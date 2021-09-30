Dance Theatre Northwest presents Fairy Garden Dance Workshops – The Suburban Times

Local nonprofit Dance Theatre Northwest presents the first in an innovative new series of story time dance workshops, Fairy Garden Dance, on Saturday November 6.

Geared to children ages 3 1/2 to 5 (Sprouts) and ages 4 1/2 to 6 (Seedlings) the workshop series will be taught by Stephanie Herbst, M.S., in environmental science and dancer of 25+ years.

Environmental Scientist and Dance Workshop leader Stephanie Herbst.

Age appropriate activities will include reading nature stories and expressing

environmental themes through dance movement.

Fairy Garden Dance will encourage young people to appreciate the natural world all around us, and to illuminate complex environmental topics through creative expression.

Sprouts

3 1/2 -5 years old

11:00 am – 11:50 am Saturday, November 6th

$20 per child (includes registration and supplies)

Seedlings

4 1/2 -6 years old

1.30 pm-3.30 pm Saturday, November 6th

$45 per child (includes registration and supplies)

Workshop Location: Dance Theatre Northwest Studios, 2811 Bridgeport Way W #24, University Place, WA 98466

To register: email dancetnw@gmail.com or call (253) 778-6534