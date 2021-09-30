City of Puyallup Utilities Moratorium Remains in Effect – The Suburban Times

A press release from City of Puyallup.

Puyallup, WA – With the State of Washington’s moratorium on utility shutoffs set to expire soon, the City of Puyallup wants to assure all its utility customers that it will not be disconnecting any utility services. The City’s current moratorium on utilities will remain in effect until further notice.

The City’s moratorium on utilities, such as water and sewer, is tied to Washington’s State of Emergency regarding the pandemic. As such, all City utility customers will not see any shutoffs for the foreseeable future. Additionally, the City Council has waived all utility late fees. These changes will remain in effect until the State of Emergency order is rescinded, after which the City will lift its moratorium in 60 days.

The City’s Finance Department has setup payment plans options for utility customers, who are struggling to pay their bills. City Finance Director, Barbara Lopez, elaborates.

“We understand that some of our customers may be having difficulties paying their utility bills,” says Lopez. “That’s why we encourage those people to please contact us as soon as possible to set up a payment plan. Everyone’s financial circumstances are different, so we can tailor a payment plan based on each customer’s situation. We also partner with utility assistance organizations, who can help our customers get the help they need.”

Puyallup utility customers can conveniently pay their bills online, by phone, or by mail. To pay a bill online, please go to the City’s website, www.CityofPuyallup.org, and click on “Pay My Bill.” To pay by phone, customers can call 1-844-531-3706.

For more information, please contact the City’s Utility Billing Division at copbilling@puyallupwa.gov or 253-841-5550.