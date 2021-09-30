Application Due By October 11 for the Planning Commission – The Suburban Times

A press release from City of Tacoma.

The Tacoma City Council is looking to fill three positions on the Planning Commission, the District Nos. 2 and 5 positions and the Development Community position. Applicants seeking a district position must reside in that district.

The Planning Commission develops and updates the Comprehensive Plan and its elements; and formulates effective and efficient land use and development regulations and processes that implement the Comprehensive Plan. This Commission reviews various planning issues, such as area-wide zoning reclassifications, moratoria, interim zoning, pre annexation planning, historic district designation, urban design, and transportation and capital facilities programs. Meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of each month beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist community and wants our committees, boards, and commissions to reflect our diverse community. For these vacancies, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the Planning Commission can be found here.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by the end of day Monday, October 11, 2021. To apply, please visit cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. For questions about the application process, to request the application in an alternate format, or to submit additional documents please contact Katie Foster in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5505.