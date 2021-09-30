2021 Empowerment Awards – The Suburban Times

A press release from Tacoma Urban League.

You are cordially invited to join our Tacoma Urban League family for our 4th Annual Empowerment Awards on Wednesday, November 10th, 6:00 PM. This year’s online event is FREE thanks to the generosity of our event sponsors. Click here to register.

During our virtual gala, we will take a look back at what we have accomplished in partnership with so many of you. Thank you for your relentless support of our organization in our quest to provide direct and free services to the Black community and other underserved urban communities.

This year we will highlight recipients of the 2021 Thomas Dixon Scholarship and T’wina Nobles Young Professionals Scholarship.

As we do every year, we will recognize and celebrate several community members with our many Empowerment Awards categories. You know we love any reason to celebrate community!!

With so much more work ahead, we are very honored to welcome empowermenteur, advocate, and political strategist, Angela Rye as our keynote speaker. She will remind us that we are in a state of emergency, and now, more than ever before, historic civil rights organizations like Tacoma Urban League, and all of its partners and members, must take bold actions toward racial and social justice. The fight continues. We need your help.

We have been in the movement here in Tacoma for over 50 years because of you, our Urban League family. Please join us on November 10th for a moment to pause and reflect on how far we’ve come and how much further we have to go. See you there.