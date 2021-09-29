Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed September 28 – The Suburban Times

A press release from Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

On Sept. 28, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Sept. 6-19 is 567.0. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 11.0 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 435 COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

A man in his 60s from Puyallup.

A woman in her 50s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 60s from Tacoma.

Our totals are 81,559 cases (PCR = 72,612, antigen = 8,947) and 764 deaths.

