Lakewood Water District message on utility moratorium expiration – The Suburban Times

The Governor’s utility moratorium will expire starting September 30, 2021. This means late fees and water disconnections will be reinstated beginning October 1, 2021. For Lakewood Water District customers who are currently past due with their water bill, this process will ensue unless a payment arrangement is in place or a payment is received by October 11.

We understand there are those customers who are still experiencing hardships and will be unable to pay the total amount owed on their water bills. For those customers, we are offering the following options:

Contact the office to set up a payment arrangement or complete the enclosed Deferred Payment Arrangement Request Application and return it to the District;

Request funds available through the District’s Customer Assistance Program (CAP) for those who are eligible. If you would like to request a pledge from the CAP program, please call LASA at (253) 582-5320;

Apply for funds available through the CARES Act. This is a one-time only contribution and will only be approved for those situations where the customer was directly impacted by COVID-19. Contact the office for an application. Funding for this program expires December 31, 2021;

Apply for utility assistance from Pierce County by emailing HSrent@PierceCountyWA.gov or visit their website at piercecountywa.gov/housinghelp.

Please contact the Lakewood Water District as soon as possible

For those customers that have made no attempt to contact the District, the disconnect process will be reinforced effective October 1, 2021. Before disconnection, the District will make one more attempt to contact you. If no contact is made, water will be disconnected, a 10 percent late fee will be charged, and a $40.00 dispatch fee will be assessed.

Thank you for your cooperation, and we hope to hear from you soon.