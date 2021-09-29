Lakes and CPHS Students Receive Elizabeth Wesley Awards – The Suburban Times

A press release from Clover Park School District.

LAKEWOOD, Wash — Lakes High School junior Jacqueline Tapp and Clover Park High School junior Ernest Balezi received Elizabeth Wesley Youth Merit Incentive Awards. The award recognizes and honors African American youth in grades nine through 11 for academic excellence, community involvement and good citizenship.

The Elizabeth Wesley Youth Merit Incentive Award program began during the 1995-96 school year. Awards winners received $350.

Tapp and Balezi both received the award for the second consecutive year.