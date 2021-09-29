 Complete FAB Film Schedule with Show Times, Special Events and More – The Suburban Times

Complete FAB Film Schedule with Show Times, Special Events and More

An announcement from Phil Raschke.

The complete FAB 2021 Film Schedule is now available. Schedule lists all films, show times, special performances, movie talk back, prize drawings and more.

Check it out, select your films and then make plans to attend. The 2021 Film, Art, Book (FAB) Festival will be held October 8, 9, 10 at McGavick Center on the campus of Clover Park Technical College.

Doors will open daily at Noon plus there is plenty of free parking. In between films enjoy the FAB Juried Art Exhibit and checkout the latest book releases from local authors. For more FABulous details go to www.lakewoodfestival.org.

FAB 2021, Be There!

