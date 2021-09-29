City of Puyallup Celebrates Pierce during College Appreciation Week – The Suburban Times

A press release from Pierce College.

The City of Puyallup is celebrating Pierce College’s contribution to the community during a special series of events during College Appreciation Week, taking place Oct. 2-8.

Throughout the week, the college will host a variety of events showcasing our more than 30 years of service to the Puyallup community.

Pierce College Puyallup’s signature event is “An Evening of Music at Pierce College,” on Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 5-6:30 p.m. in the Arts and Allied Health Building. Attendees will have the opportunity to listen to both live and pre-recorded instrumental student performances being held in several spaces throughout the building. Attendees will also have the opportunity to view one of the “We Are One” artwork pieces in our Fine Arts Gallery and learn more about the great programs Pierce College has to offer. Guests will also receive a to-go dessert from Crumbl Cookie to enjoy. For the safety of guests, COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed and masks are required.

Please RSVP for the event here.

As part of the College Appreciation Week festivities, the City of Puyallup will issue a proclamation celebrating Pierce College Puyallup and Washington State University, the two institutions of higher education located in Puyallup. The proclamation will be read during the Sept. 28 City Council Meeting.

College Appreciation Week Schedule of Events

Oct. 2-8 – Get social!

Oct. 2 – WSU Tailgate

All are welcome to attend WSU’s signature event, located at the WSU Puyallup Research and Extension Center. Event begins at 12:30 p.m. Kick-off starts at 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 – An Evening of Music at Pierce College

Join us for Pierce College’s signature event from 5-6:30 p.m. in the Arts and Allied Health Building, located at 1601 39th Ave. SE in Puyallup.

Oct. 7 – Environmental Impact Event

Join us as we clean up the neighborhood! We will focus on cleaning up the area along Wildwood Park Drive and 39th St. As we help clean up the community, we hope to inspire others to do the same! Share your community cleanup stories and photos with us on social media using #CleanYourCommunity. The event will take place from 2-4 p.m.

Throwback Thursday

Share your Pierce College stories with us on social media using #PierceTBT!

Oct. 8 – Spirit Day

Show your Raider Pride and wear your favorite Pierce College gear!