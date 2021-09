A press release from City of DuPont.

Get your holiday shopping done early on October 22, 2021 at the Holiday Food & Gift Festival!

Bus Departs City Hall at 9:30 AM and Returns by 3:30 PM

Cost: $20

Includes Transportation and Admission

Questions: (253) 912-5245

Registration: dupontwagov.seamlessdocs.com/f/2021HolidayGiftFestival