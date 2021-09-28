Curb and gutter work moves to west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 13th St. to S. 10th St. – The Suburban Times

A press release from Sound Transit.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Way, crews will move the curb and gutter work across the street to the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 13th St. to S. 10th St., as soon as today, Sept. 27. Two-way traffic will be maintained on MLK Jr. Way in this area until the contractor starts building the platform for the Hilltop District Station, scheduled to start on Oct. 7. Access will be open to businesses. Parking will not be available on either side of MLK Jr. Way during this work. In addition, crews are installing curb and gutter on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 19th St. to S. 16th St., including building the St. Joseph Station. Other crews are installing signals at the Earnest Brazill St. and MLK Jr. Way intersection.

The contractor is paving on the west side of Stadium Way from Division Avenue to I-705, and will lay asphalt on Sept. 30. Access will be open to parking garages as much as possible; however, laying asphalt will block access to parking garages. Residents should move their vehicles out of parking garages on Stadium Way between Division Avenue and I-705 before 7 a.m. on Sept. 30, or their vehicles will be in the garages until the asphalt cools – thank you. To access downtown and I-705, please follow the detour on St. Helens to Market Street to S. 13th St. To access northbound Stadium Way, please follow Commerce St. from S. 9th St. or take the I-705 exit. We apologize for these inconveniences and thank you for your patience.

Crews are installing signals at intersections, including at Division and I Street on Sept. 28 and at the N. 1st St. and Tacoma Avenue intersection on Sept. 30. They will work in the J St. intersection next week.

On Commerce Street, crews will install the canopy for the Old City Hall Station and continue to work on curb, gutter, paving. On E. 25th Street, crews will pour concrete in the S. J St. and E. 25th St. intersection this week, and will close E. 25th St. in both directions on Saturday, Oct. 2 for paving.

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, S. 7th Street, Stadium Way, S. 4th Street., N. Tacoma Avenue, N. 1st Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, and E. 25th Street.

Week of September 27

