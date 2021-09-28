Celebrate Green Tacoma Day and Connect with Nature on Oct. 9 – The Suburban Times

A press release from City of Tacoma.

The Green Tacoma Partnership invites businesses, community groups, families, and individuals to participate in Green Tacoma Day, on Saturday, October 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants can volunteer to plant trees, remove weeds and litter, connect with the community, and provide a helping hand to local green spaces.

Green Tacoma Day locations include Fern Hill, South Ash Street, Trafton Greenspace, QʷIQʷƏLUT, Blix and Gog-le-hi-te Wetlands, and several other locations around the city. To register for each of these locations, visit greentacomaday.org.

Green Tacoma Day is the celebration of the Green Tacoma Partnership’s work to restore urban green spaces, while Arbor Day celebrates the planting, growing, and caring of Tacoma’s trees. For 27 years, the Arbor Day Foundation has recognized Tacoma as a Tree City USA, and for 17 years, recognized Tacoma Power as a Tree Line USA for the City’s commitment to maintaining a healthy tree canopy.

In addition, residents interested in keeping Tacoma green in their backyard are encouraged to check out the Tree Coupon Program. The program is open October 1, 2021, through March 31, 2022, to Tacoma and Pierce County residents. For more information, visit cityoftacoma.org/treecoupon.

Green Tacoma Partnership members include Tacoma Tree Foundation, Pierce Conservation District, City of Tacoma, Metro Parks Tacoma, Forterra, EarthCorps, Tacoma School District, and Tacoma Community College.

For an up-to-date list of all Green Tacoma Day sites, and to register for the festivities, visit greentacomaday.org, or contact EarthCorps at (206) 322-9296 x101.