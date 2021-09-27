Progress at Nyanza Road Construction in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

A press release from City of Lakewood.

TRAFFIC CONTROL ALTERATION UPCOMING. Within the next week (weather dependent due to striping involvement), the contractor will make alterations to the traffic pattern between I-5 and Nyanza. The two west (north) bound lanes of Gravelly Lake Drive traveling from the ramp terminal intersections at I-5 to Pacific Highway will be reduced to one lane in order to install curb and gutter and replace storm drainage and the pavement along Gravelly Lake Drive between Pacific Highway and Nyanza Road. This will cause delays at the two offramps to I-5 during peak commutes.

The contractor has completed the concrete pavement at the roundabout as shown in the image below. Curb and gutter sections are being completed this week between North Street and Veterans Drive. Light poles will be installed along the first stage next week.