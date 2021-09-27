Pierce County Library Board holds special meeting to recruit executive director – The Suburban Times

A press release from Pierce County Library System.

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will conduct a special meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m., to discuss recruiting a new executive director for the Library System.

Join the meeting by phone or online:

Phone: 253-215-8782, webinar identification: 865 2613 4468, passcode: 066377

Zoom: us06web.zoom.us/j/86526134468?pwd=alMxQkE3amM1SXo4MC91K2QvU2hxZz09

Earlier this month Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax announced her retirement. At this special board meeting, the Board plans to discuss and decide on how it will conduct a nationwide search to recruit a new executive director.

Lomax has been a library leader for 35 years and served as the executive director for the Pierce County Library since 2014. As the Pierce County Library’s executive director, Lomax developed a Strategic Framework based upon community needs and, with a voter-approved levy lid lift; she created stable funding for the 75-year-old library system. She also grew several services including STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) and created Voter Points of Assistance with the Pierce County Auditor’s Office.

Lomax will continue to serve as executive director until the next executive director arrives, which is anticipated to be the first part of 2022.

More information: www.piercecountylibrary.org/files/library/board-agenda-20210929.pdf