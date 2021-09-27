Pierce County Districting Committee to Host Pair of Meetings This Week – The Suburban Times

The Pierce County Districting Committee will host two Special Meetings on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 at 5:30 pm. Download the meeting agendas and access information for the Sept. 28 meeting here and the Sept. 29 meeting here.
