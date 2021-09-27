Open – A Loving Film Review – The Suburban Times

Trailer for Open – imdb.com/video/vi1987821593/

Storyline: “A former professional golfer attempts to qualify for The Open Championship having taken a break from the game due to experiencing a trauma. On his comeback he meets a woman who is recovering from a trauma of her own. The peace and beauty of the golf course provide them with the platform they need to form an unbreakable bond.”

I found this treasure on Prime.

“Open” is one of those movies that at its core is from a creative mind that sees the story, tells the story, and acts the story. All done exceptionally well. These movies are rare. I have a small collection of favorites, but one that I re-watch from time to time is “Take Me Home.” It’s a rom-com with the director, writer and main character being the same person. Most others who attempt this usually fail . . . miserably.

Jack Eve wrote, directed, and is the main character in “Open.” He was born into an acting family and was trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA). What makes “Open” doable and work is perhaps the limit of characters (mostly just three). Although Prime presented it to me as a sports movie, it’s more of a love story. There are three elements of love; however, one is love for the game and the others are love for fellow humans.

A jogger disturbs a golfer and the conversations banter back and forth. The golfer says he hasn’t golfed in one thousand, eight hundred and twenty-three days . . . five years. She adds, “And two days.” She knows numbers. When they don’t follow through and fall in love, we are disappointed, but all is not lost.

We see two brothers who grew up together golfing, both have talent, but one has an underlying health issue. They argue. One dies.

I played in a local fundraising golf tournament for Soroptimists a few weeks ago. Our foursome consisted of all old friends, but I hadn’t actually played in four years, and hadn’t played with my buddies for quite a few years on top of that. It was as if there had been no time separation; we laughed when we made bad shots and cheered each other along on good shots. There may have been more laughter than cheers, but I could be wrong. The love of golf was still there. Our ability? Maybe not. In “Open” the ability was there and love was there also; we can only assume it will bloom in the movie.

Oliver Johnstone played the brother with health problems. He looks familiar, probably from the James Bond film “Skyfall,” but he does have extensive acting credits.

Pippa Bennett-Warner plays the jogger. She was also trained at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA). When the golfer bids her goodbye, we are disappointed and feel let down, but the short film still has miles to go. It’s a lovely film. It reminded me of meeting my wife. It reminded my wife of meeting me.