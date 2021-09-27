Lisa Woods Appointed Chief Equity Officer – The Suburban Times

A press release from City of Tacoma.

City Manager Elizabeth Pauli has appointed Assistant to the City Manager Lisa Woods to the position of Chief Equity Officer, effective September 27, 2021.

Over the last seven months, Woods has continued to support the City Manager’s Office as a member of the City Manager’s Executive Team overseeing administrative functions, while also serving in the Chief Equity Officer role on an interim basis working with the Office of Equity and Human Rights team to position the office for its next phase of growth.

Woods has been involved in the City’s equity work from the point that the Office of Equity and Human Rights was first established as a member of the City’s Equity and Empowerment Think Tank as well as the City’s Equity Cohort with the Government Alliance on Race and Equity.

“Lisa Woods’ exceptional leadership skills, strategic mindset, and organizational ability will continue to be incredibly valuable in coordinating and organizing the important work of the City’s equity and human rights functions, and in her leadership role in the City’s Anti-Racist Systems Transformation work,” said City Manager Pauli.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve the organization in this way,” said Woods. “The Office of Equity and Human Rights is poised to make an impact and I’m honored to lead this group of amazing employees who have a heart for, and commitment to, the City of Tacoma and the people who call Tacoma home.”

Woods joined the City of Tacoma in 2011 as the Business / Finance Manager for Tacoma Venues and Events, where she served until 2019 when she was appointed to the role of Assistant to the City Manager in the City Manager’s Office. She holds a Master’s Degree in Divinity from Faith International University, a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Pacific Lutheran University and a Harvard Executive Education Certificate in Driving Government and Leadership Performance.