Lakewood’s 25th Anniversary Celebrated with Street Festival – The Suburban Times

A press release from City of Lakewood.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – The City of Lakewood celebrated its 25th Anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 25 with a street festival in Colonial Plaza. International performances representing Thailand, Mexico, Korea, and Guam showcased some of the rich cultures comprising Lakewood. The event also featured live music by Chapter 5 and Michael Powers, local food trucks and vendors, and artistic and historical exhibits.

Clover Park School District displayed a new mural painted by local high school students titled “The World Lives in Lakewood​”. The Lakewood Historical Society debuted a new exhibit about Ivan the gorilla – Ivan lived at the B&I Marketplace in Lakewood for many years and was a prolific artist.

Another exhibit displayed artwork from Lakewood’s 25th Anniversary Art Contest held earlier this year. Local students and students from Lakewood’s Sister City of Gimhae, South Korea participated.

The event was held at Lakewood’s Colonial Plaza along Motor Avenue. Renovated in 2019, Colonial Center is a historical district with distinct architecture, overhead lighting, a wide brick street, and pleasant landscaping. The City intends to host more events within the plaza once the pandemic subsides.

The event was originally scheduled for Sept. 18 but was postponed by a week to Sept. 25 due to a stormy forecast.

Lakewood was incorporated in 1996. In the quarter-century since, crime has been reduced, local parks have been improved, infrastructure has been improved, and other promises of incorporation have been fulfilled.