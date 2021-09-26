Promising Futures: Beachwood fifth grader Kenadie Rachar – The Suburban Times

A press release from Clover Park School District.

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Beachwood Elementary School fifth grader Kenadie Rachar.

Her family moved to Joint Base Lewis-McChord from Leavenworth, Kan., two years ago. She has loved her time at Beachwood and looks forward to attending a newly built school as a student at Thomas Middle School next year.

Kenadie enjoys getting lost in a good book. She reads fantasy and mystery stories, traveling along with her favorite characters as they navigate twists and turns in the story and use magic to accomplish their goals.

“When I read, it’s like I can see the characters in the story in front of me,” she said. “It’s kind of like I’m their friend.”

An animal lover, Kenadie plans to become a veterinarian for her career.