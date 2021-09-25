Clover Park School Board to host board meeting on Sept. 27 – The Suburban Times

A press release from Clover Park School District.

LAKEWOOD, Wash — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting/workshop on Monday, Sept. 27, at 5:30 p.m. It will be held at the district’s Student Services Center and live-streamed on Zoom for those who cannot attend in person.

Regardless of vaccination status, all attendees are required to wear a mask for in-person public meetings. More information on the current Miscellaneous Venues COVID-19 Requirements are here.

Individuals can attend online by visiting the meeting webinar link. Attendees will be asked to provide the following password to join: 929326 or via telephone at 253-215-8782.

Detailed remote access instructions are available on the district website.

For more information, contact the CPSD superintendent’s office at 253-583-5190.