Author of Southern Resident Orca Books Ensures Books are Available Free to Children Everywhere – The Suburban Times

A press release from Keri Newman, Author.

Twisted Orca books deliver positive messages to kids about whale conservation- through what The Bay Magazine calls “adorably lovable characters”.

Author Keri Newman wants children around the world to fall in love with the Southern Resident Orcas (which are present in the Pacific Northwest and Puget Sound) and grow up helping endangered marine animals.

I am 99… A Southern Resident Story about a baby orca is now available to print out for free on Twisted Orca’s website as part of the Southern Resident Orca Download Kit.

This free kit also includes Southern Resident Orca fact sheets, themed coloring pages, a pledge save the Southern Residents, and an Orca Hero Certificate to print!

“One day a teacher told me how much her class loved our books. She had given her class copy to a girl whose family couldn’t afford books. I wanted to be sure that regardless of income, children all over the world could learn about saving the whales”.

The free book kits are perfect for classes and families on a tight budget! Hard copies of the entire book series are also available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and Twistedorca.com (along with Southern Resident and ocean inspired art and gifts for the whole family)! Wholesale copies are available for resale through Stillwater Books.

Keri Newman, author and founder of Twisted Orca, is a Marine Naturalist and whale enthusiast. She is currently involved in a project with the World Cetacean Alliance in the UK to publish a Worldwide Guide for Responsible Whale Watching.