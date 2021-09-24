Reps. Leavitt and Bronoske coffee and conversation tour moved to virtual format – The Suburban Times

A press release from Washington State House Democrats.

28th Legislative District State Reps. Mari Leavitt and Dan Bronoske are hosting a series of informal coffee and conversation events throughout the 28th Legislative District. Due to rising COVID-19 cases, the remainder of these events will be held online in order to help keep our community healthy and safe.

Please visit the links below to register to attend. After registering, you will get an email with information about joining the meeting.

Residents are invited to drop in and share questions, concerns and thoughts about issues facing the district, lawmakers’ work in the Legislature, help with state agencies or accessing services, and more.

Feel free to attend the event that fits your schedule if you cannot join the event in your area. Your legislators look forward to hearing from you!