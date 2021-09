Beer lovers rejoice. The Pacific Brewing & Malting Co. space that closed to the public two years ago in downtown Tacoma is about to get a new life as Mother Fern Brewing. Mother Fern Brewing opens its doors at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at 610 Pacific Ave. The taproom and brewery will operate […]

