Kilmer Encourages Local Students to Apply for Military Service Academy Nominations – The Suburban Times

A press release from Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer.

On Sept. 22, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) encouraged students in Washington’s 6th Congressional District to apply for nomination to the nation’s military service academies.

“It’s an honor to consider students for service academy nominations,” said Rep. Kilmer. “Every year there are a lot of great applications and reading through them makes pretty clear to me that our future is in good hands.”

As a member of Congress, Rep. Kilmer can nominate students to the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, MD; the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, NY; the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, CO; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, NY. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy at New London, CT does not require a nomination.

Rep. Kilmer posted a packet of materials for students interested in applying on his website. Students with questions about the application process can contact Rep. Kilmer’s Tacoma office by calling 253-272-3515.

Most students applying to a service academy seek nomination from their U.S. Senator or U.S. Representative. However, there are other ways to earn a nomination. For example, active-duty personnel; ROTC cadets; the children of servicemembers who have received the Medal of Honor or are disabled, deceased or missing in action; and students nominated by the President and Vice President of the United States can also earn a spot at the service academies. Constituents who think they might be eligible to pursue a nomination under these categories can also contact Rep. Kilmer’s office for more information.