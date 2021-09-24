CPSD Staff Spotlight: Lochburn family involvement coordinator Alicia Ferry – The Suburban Times

A news story from Clover Park School District.

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Lochburn Middle School family involvement coordinator Alicia Ferry. She started at Lochburn in March as a temporary employee before moving into a permanent role over the summer.

She worked as a manager at Starbucks for five years and utilized the company’s tuition reimbursement program to earn her bachelors degree from Arizona State University. She initially intended to major in education but pivoted to communications and family systems so she could work with families and students outside of the classroom.

“I am really passionate about social justice,” she said. “I wanted to be able to meet families and students where they’re at and help them find the resources and programs they need to thrive.”