 CPSD Staff Spotlight: Lochburn family involvement coordinator Alicia Ferry – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

CPSD Staff Spotlight: Lochburn family involvement coordinator Alicia Ferry

· Leave a Comment ·

A news story from Clover Park School District.

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Lochburn Middle School family involvement coordinator Alicia Ferry. She started at Lochburn in March as a temporary employee before moving into a permanent role over the summer.

She worked as a manager at Starbucks for five years and utilized the company’s tuition reimbursement program to earn her bachelors degree from Arizona State University. She initially intended to major in education but pivoted to communications and family systems so she could work with families and students outside of the classroom.

“I am really passionate about social justice,” she said. “I wanted to be able to meet families and students where they’re at and help them find the resources and programs they need to thrive.”

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *