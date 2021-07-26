Alma Mater location of Friends of the Children – Tacoma July 30 fundraiser

A press release from Friends of the Children – Tacoma.

Friends of the Children Tacoma will hold a Friendraiser July 30 at 7 p.m. at Alma Mater, featuring local artist Stephanie Anne Johnson of The Voice.

Tickets are $50, and proceeds from the event will go to support Friends of the Children’s mission: Impacting generational change by empowering youth who are facing the greatest obstacles through relationships with professional mentors – 12+ years, no matter what.

To do this, Friends of the Children pairs youth as young as four years old with professional mentors who spend three to four hours a week with that child, all the way through high school graduation to help them succeed and grow into successful young adults.

“Our mentors, which we call ‘friends,’ provide foundational life skills, relationship building skills and a nurturing presence in each child’s life,” says JR. Nobles, Friends of the Children Tacoma’s executive director. “We see children and families overcome great obstacles in our program, and we couldn’t be more excited to share our work with the community.”

This will be the organization’s first in-person fundraiser since the Tacoma chapter was formed in 2018. Tickets are available at friendstacoma.org/news/summer-concert-friendraiser. To learn more about Friends of the Children Tacoma, visit friendstacoma.org.