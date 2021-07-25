Thanks to Local Rotary, U.P. Post Office Gets a Facelift

Rotarians from the Rotary Club of University Place-Fircrest had noticed that the grounds around the 25-year old University Place Post Office had fallen victim to the Post Office’s financial troubles and were looking uncared for and overgrown. As one of the prominent public buildings in the UP-Fircrest community, the post office is an important community focus. The Club decided to take on the challenging task of restoring the appearance of the post office, by improving the landscape around the building. This included vegetation in front of the building, the streetscape, and the employee parking lot. The post office lies between University Place and Fircrest along 27th Street West.

On Labor Day, Sept. 7, 2020, club members spent a total of 40 hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., hedge trimming the laurels along the street front of 27th Street West, pruning overgrown trees, pulling weeds and “volunteer” shrubs, pruning shrubs, removing blackberry bushes from the employee parking lot, weed-whacking unwelcome grasses, and more. Despite this strong effort, when the club assessed the impact of its work, members decided there was more to be done and planned a second effort. Last month, on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021, the Rotarian work crew reassembled to finish the task. District 5020 Governor Greg Horn dropped by to lend a welcome hand to the effort. The club received the following “thank you”:

“On behalf of the Tacoma Postmaster, Karen Bacon, University Place Post Office Manager, Dagmar Wilson and the entire craft employees of Tacoma-University Place Post Office, we want to extend our sincerest gratitude to you and all the volunteers who provided such awesome service to our community post office. The University Place Post Office looks awesome because of your caring efforts and the efforts of the Fircrest Rotary Members and Volunteers. Please extend our sincere “Thanks” to a group of AWESOME citizens.”

?The Rotary Club of University Place – Fircrest recently changed its name to more accurately reflect its service area. Formerly known as the Tacoma Narrows Rotary, the club is celebrating its fiftieth year of service. The name change brings the club closer to its two service communities.