Sign Your Kids Up for an Amazing (and Free) Summer Experience

Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce.

It’s coming! Lakewood Lemonade Day is Friday, August 27th!

As a movement committed to the power of youth entrepreneurship, Lemonade Day Lakewood ~ offered free by the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce ~ encourages kids to learn the valuable lessons offered through its program by teaching them how to start, own and operate their own business.

If you are a family with 3rd – 6th grade kids (recommended age group) and reside in Lakewood, DuPont, Steilacoom, University Place, Parkland, Spanaway, South Tacoma or JBLM, you qualify to participate.

We have big news! We’ve launched the brand new “My Lemonade Day app” in our community for the 2021 Lemonade Day season. The My Lemonade Day app is a new and exciting digital experience that will walk kids through the steps necessary to start their lemonade stand. Kids will follow along through the 4 modules to learn how to set a goal, make a plan, work the plan and ultimately achieve success. Along the way they will enjoy a fun, new, gamified experience complete with animated videos, activities, slideshows and more.

Not only is it a fun summer-time activity, Lemonade Day teaches kids how to start, own and operate their own business.

The health and safety of Lemonade Day kids and supporters is paramount. The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department recognizes this and will allow all Lemonade Day kids to use concentrate or powdered mix without a permit. Please note: fresh fruit/produce will only be allowed if they have access to a professional kitchen, meet sanitary guidelines, as well as obtain their own permit.

We will offer children the opportunity to apply for a loan for their business which is to be repaid (without interest) after the event date. The “Best of the Zest” contest, sponsored by Umpqua Bank, will allow children to present their business plan to a panel of judges to obtain a loan.

Build-A-Sign Day is an opportunity for kids to create their own signs, which include A-frames that can be re-used in the future. This event will be sponsored by Veteran Roofers.

Next … where will kids locate their lemonade stands on the big day? The Lakewood Chamber has created a list of locations that kids can be assigned to where the business has already “okayed” the entrance of their business to be utilized. We’ve also got approval to have several spots at the Lakewood Farmer’s Market. Winners of the “Best of the Zest” Contest will have first pick!

But before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s get your kids enrolled and started on the 4 modules of the Lemonade Day app. A parent/grandparent or mentor must register prior to the child signing up. Go to: lemonadeday.org/lakewood and register.

“Our mission is to help prepare youth for life through fun, proactive and experiential programs. In times like these, having an entrepreneurial mindset becomes increasingly important so they are prepared to be innovative and adaptable when faced with challenges,” said Linda Smith, President of the Lakewood Chamber and City Director of Lakewood Lemonade Day.

About Lemonade Day

Since 2007, more than one million kids have participated in Lemonade Day throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, plus Canada and Bermuda.