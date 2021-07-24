Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed July 23

On July 23, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for July 1- July 14 is 101.7. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 2.8 per 100,000. Today we confirmed 104 COVID-19 cases and 1 death, a man in his 90s from the Tacoma area.

Our totals are 52,407 cases and 631 deaths.

Find more information on: