Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed July 23

On July 23, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for July 1- July 14 is 101.7. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 2.8 per 100,000. Today we confirmed 104 COVID-19 cases and 1 death, a man in his 90s from the Tacoma area.
Our totals are 52,407 cases and 631 deaths.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, testing and other metrics.
- Vaccination metrics.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- Childcare and schools.
Leave a Reply