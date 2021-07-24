The Suburban Times

Julien Dagan Named to Pacific University Dean’s List

Julien Dagan of Tacoma, Washington, was named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2021 term at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon. 

Founded in 1849, Pacific University is a comprehensive university offering undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the liberal arts and sciences, business, education, health professions and optometry. Pacific is the No. 1 private research university in the Pacific Northwest and serves nearly 4,000 students in a diverse and sustainable community dedicated to discovery and excellence in teaching, scholarship and practice.

