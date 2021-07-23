Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed July 22

On July 22, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for June 30-July 13 is 93.9. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 3.1 per 100,000. Today we confirmed 118 COVID-19 cases and no deaths.
Our totals are 52,303 cases and 630 deaths.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, testing and other metrics.
- Vaccination metrics.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- Childcare and schools.
Leave a Reply