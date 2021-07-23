Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed July 22

On July 22, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for June 30-July 13 is 93.9. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 3.1 per 100,000. Today we confirmed 118 COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

Our totals are 52,303 cases and 630 deaths.

Find more information on: